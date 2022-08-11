© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino County Sheriff's Office hires new Tuba City resident deputy

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 11, 2022 at 1:52 PM MST
Deputy Maryboy
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
/
Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll (left) congratulates Deputy Arnold Maryboy upon his appointment as the Tuba City resident deputy. The post had been vacant for several years after the retirement of the former deputy.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the Tuba City District will once again have a resident deputy.

The job has been vacant for several years following the retirement of Deputy Robert James.

Deputy Arnold Maryboy has now taken the job and will patrol the Tuba City area full-time once his field-training in the Flagstaff District is complete.

Maryboy is a longtime resident of Tuba City and worked for 17 years with the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Enforcement Department.

He’s also a former U.S. Marine and has long been involved in the local community.

In recent years, calls for service to the sheriff’s office in Tuba City have been handled by the Page and Flagstaff districts or by the Navajo Nation Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety.

KNAU and Arizona News Coconino County Sheriff's OfficeTuba CityNavajo NationLocal News
