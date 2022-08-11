Coconino County Sheriff's Office hires new Tuba City resident deputy

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the Tuba City District will once again have a resident deputy.

The job has been vacant for several years following the retirement of Deputy Robert James.

Deputy Arnold Maryboy has now taken the job and will patrol the Tuba City area full-time once his field-training in the Flagstaff District is complete.

Maryboy is a longtime resident of Tuba City and worked for 17 years with the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Enforcement Department.

He’s also a former U.S. Marine and has long been involved in the local community.

In recent years, calls for service to the sheriff’s office in Tuba City have been handled by the Page and Flagstaff districts or by the Navajo Nation Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety.