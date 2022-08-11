Family of murdered Pinon woman rally outside Flagstaff federal courthouse

Tre James, the suspect in the murder of a Navajo woman whose remains were found on the Hopi reservation last year was ordered to remain in custody by a magistrate judge in Flagstaff Tuesday. The victim’s family traveled from across Arizona and New Mexico to show support at the hearing.

The family of the Jamie Yazzie stood in the rain outside the federal courthouse in downtown Flagstaff, holding signs and other flyers to raise awareness of the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women across the country.

"Three…Two…One… Justice for Jamie!"

Yazzie’s aunt, Tomascita James, says she’ll never be forgotten and she hopes the family will be able to go on with their lives.

"We want justice that’s what we are here for, and to see him in custody it’s…it’s like a sense of relief, it’s like finally, finally this is happening, finally!" Thomascita James says.

Yazzie went missing in 2019 and her remains were found last November.

Last week, a federal grand jury returned an 8-count indictment against Tre James that included a first-degree murder charge and several acts of domestic violence against three victims between 2018 and 2021. James has not yet entered a plea and will be transported to Phoenix in the coming weeks where his jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 4.