Flagstaff to get more sandbags as flooding continues

Officials say more pre-filled sandbags are on the way to help residents living in the Pipeline Fire burn scar mitigate the impacts of repeated flooding in recent weeks.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said Wednesday the city received an additional 250 pallets of sandbags from the Coconino County Flood Control District. More are expected to arrive daily, according to Deasy.

The Flagstaff City Council authorized $270,000 Tuesday to purchase around 100,000 more pre-filled sandbags from a private contractor.

Flagstaff will likely see more rain and flash flooding Thursday and in the coming days as storm systems continue to move through the area.