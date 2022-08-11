Teen dies in Yavapai County crash

Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday.

Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were flown to Valley hospitals, officials said. The driver and another passenger were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.