Bacterial outbreak prompts closure at two Cornville fish hatcheries

The Arizona Department of Game and Fish will suspend fish stockings from two hatcheries located near Cornville due to a bacterial outbreak.

Department officials said they found the bacteria at the Page Springs Hatchery and in two ponds at Bubbling Ponds Hatchery.

The fish did not respond to treatment and, instead, the department will depopulate the fish and disinfect the hatcheries. Both locations will be temporarily closed to the public during this time.

This is the first occurrence of the naturally occurring bacteria in Arizona, but similar outbreaks have previously been reported in California.

Officials noted that this shouldn’t interrupt stockings and anglers can still enjoy fishing for trout that are stocked throughout the state.