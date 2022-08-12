Coconino County returns to low community transmission of COVID-19

Coconino County health officials report community transmission of COVID-19 is again at a low level.

According to the county’s weekly virus report released Friday, confirmed cases have continued to decline since a recent peak in early July.

More than 200 known infections were reported in the county during the first week of August. Yavapai County is also at a low level and Navajo County is at medium transmission, but Apache and Mohave counties remain high.

COVID cases statewide have also declined in recent weeks.

The Navajo Nation, meanwhile, reported 127 new known cases and no deaths related to COVID Thursday. Earlier in the week, officials said 69 reservation communities had uncontrolled spread of the virus.