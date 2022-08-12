© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey issues order to fill gap in southern border wall with shipping containers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 12, 2022 at 2:12 PM MST
Installation of 60 double-stacked shipping contained topped with concertina wire began Fri, Aug. 12 at the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma. Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order to block a thousand-foot gap in the wall but does not have the explicit permission from the federal government.

Governor Doug Ducey has issued an executive order to fill a thousand-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma.

It directs the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to place 60 double stacked shipping containers reaching more than 20 feet in height topped with concertina wire in between panels of the border wall built during the Trump administration.

Construction began Friday morning.

The project will cost the state $6 million. Ducey blasted what he called the Biden administration’s lack of urgency on border security and says large amounts of drugs and migrants enter the U.S. through the border wall gap.

The move comes without specific permission from the federal government.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration this week lifted the Trump-era policy known as remain in Mexico. Critics said the policy was inhumane, exposed migrants to extreme violence in Mexico and made access to attorneys more difficult.

KNAU STAFF
