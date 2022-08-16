© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Police: Man dies after being assaulted by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee

Published August 16, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST
Police say a Dewey man who was punched by a Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee last month has died from his injuries.

The 67-year-old man died nearly three weeks after the July incident, according to Prescott Valley police.

Surveillance footage shows 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick allegedly hit the customer in the head at the restaurant, causing the man to fall and hit his head on the floor.

Officials say he was knocked unconscious and flown to a Valley hospital, where he remained in critical condition before his death.

Court records show Kendrick is now facing second-degree murder charges.

