Fifth set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead as water levels drop
National Park officials say another set of skeletal remains were found in the drought-stricken Lake Mead.
It marked the fifth time since May that remains had been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.
Rangers discovered the remains Monday near the Swim Beach area of the lake, which sits between Arizona and Nevada.
Park service officials said they are still working to recover them.