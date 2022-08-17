© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Fifth set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead as water levels drop

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 17, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST
lake_mead_usbr.jpg
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation
/

National Park officials say another set of skeletal remains were found in the drought-stricken Lake Mead.

It marked the fifth time since May that remains had been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.

Rangers discovered the remains Monday near the Swim Beach area of the lake, which sits between Arizona and Nevada.

Park service officials said they are still working to recover them.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News National Park ServiceKNAU and Arizona newsarizona waterstate and local newsLake Meadarizona drought
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF