Missouri man indicted for alleged threats to Arizona election official

A Missouri man was indicted Tuesday for allegedly leaving a threatening voicemail on the personal cell phone of an Arizona election official.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 50-year-old Walter Lee Hoornstra of Tecumseh, Missouri, has been charged with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call to an election officials in the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.

According to the indictment, Hoornstra’s alleged voicemail occurred in May of 2021 and contained expletive-laced statements of a threatening nature.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison for making a threatening interstate communication and up to two years for making a threatening telephone call.

The FBI’s Phoenix bureau is investigating the case.