KNAU and Arizona News

Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 17, 2022 at 6:49 AM MST
hotphoenix-800x500-1.jpeg
Ralph Freso/Getty Images
/

Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation.

Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by 2053 due to a changing climate.

Maricopa County could see an average of 100 days with a heat index above 100 degrees, compared to the current average of 83 days.

While Yuma County is expected to have the longest, hottest summer with a projected 71 consecutive days above 100 degrees.

“Extreme danger” heat currently impacts 8 million people per year and that number will likely grow to 107 million people in 2053.

