KNAU and Arizona News

Silver Alert issued for missing Kingman woman

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 17, 2022 at 3:03 PM MST
Brenda Marshall
Kingman Police Department
/

Authorities in Kingman have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Kingman woman.

Police say 71-year-old Brenda Marshall is known to have left the Kingman area on August 10th. Her vehicle was last seen in southern Phoenix on August 13th.

Authorities believe Marshall may be with her daughter in the Phoenix area.

She is described as a white female, 5’10”, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She owns a 2013 Nissan Juke with Arizona license plates.

Anyone with information on Marshall’s whereabouts or well-being is urged to call the Kingman Police Department, or 911.

