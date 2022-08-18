'Free-use fuelwood' available near Flagstaff, Forest Service permit required

The Coconino National Forest says between 75 and 100 cords of firewood located north of Flagstaff is currently available for collection.

The Little Springs free-use fuelwood area is located northwest of Highway 180. It can be accessed by following Forest Road 151 north for 1.5 miles before taking a slight left onto Forest Road 418. After 1 mile, the area will be located on the right.

Only dead and down Ponderosa pine may be collected, which includes slash piles from a recent timber sale contract. Forest officials say permits are needed to gather the wood. Collection areas are clearly marked.

Permits can be obtained by calling or visiting the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District or Supervisor’s Office.

More information is at:https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/coconino/passes-permits/forestproducts/?cid=fseprd497256.

