Second ISIS fighter sentenced to life in prison for death of Prescott human rights activist Kayla Mueller

A second ISIS fighter was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the kidnapping and killing of Prescott native Kayla Mueller.

Mueller was a human rights activist and humanitarian who was kidnapped and held captive by ISIS in Syria in 2013 as she was leaving a Doctors Without Borders hospital.

In 2015, ISIS claimed she had been killed in an airstrike. Her body was never recovered.

Mueller’s parents said of today’s sentence that it brings them a sense of relief. The sentence was handed down by a U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia.

El Shafee Elsheikh was sentenced for crimes the judge called "horrific, barbaric, brutal, callous and of course criminal”, as reported by Cronkite News Digest. The Justice Department said Elsheikh is the highest-ranking ISIS member to face trial.