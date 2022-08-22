© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Lane restrictions planned for I-17 near Camp Verde through Thursday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 22, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST
Drivers should expect lane restrictions along Interstate 17 near Camp Verde starting Monday as crews install fiber-optic cables.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says northbound I-17 will be narrowed down to one lane near State Route 260 from 7 o’clock tonight through Tuesday morning.

Then, the southbound I-17 will go down to one lane from the McGuireville Rest area to Cornville Road overnight Tuesday.

The work is expected to wrap up by Thursday morning.

ADOT is installing fiber optic infrastructure along the interstate from south of Flagstaff to Anthem Way. Officials say the project is expected to continue through the rest of the year.

KNAU STAFF
