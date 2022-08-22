© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Sunset Crater National Monument reopens months after Tunnel Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published August 22, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, fallen trees smolder after a wildfire at Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument in Arizona, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Richard Ullmann
/
AP
Sunset Crater National Monument reopened Friday months after it was scorched by both the Pipeline and Tunnel fires followed by subsequent flooding.

Coconino National Forest officials say the Visitor’s Center was untouched, but numerous areas throughout the monument were burned and fire maps show that an estimated 60% of the site was burned.

The Sunset Crater Loop Road, the Lava Flow Trail, park restrooms and the Lava Flow trailhead are all open.

The Visitor Center remains closed, as well as Lenox Crater and Lava’s Edge Trails.

It’s not clear when the park will return to full operations.

