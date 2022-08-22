Wildlife officials say Endangered Species Act petition for Sonoran chub lacks science for critical habitat inclusion

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has completed initial Endangered Species Act petitions for four species, including the Sonoran chub in Arizona.

After completing the 90-day finding, the agency determined the petition does not present enough scientific information to include a gulch in Santa Cruz County in the native fish’s critical habitat.

The Sonoran chub is a desert minnow found in southeastern Arizona and in the Rio Magdalena drainage in Sonora, Mexico. Wildlife officials say the species was listed as threatened with critical habitat in 1986.

The announcement was batched together along with three other species' petition decisions; the southern sea otter, the Fish Lake Valley tui chub, and the Pryor Mountain mustang population.

Full news release: https://www.fws.gov/press-release/2022-08/initial-reviews-esa-petitions-four-species-completed