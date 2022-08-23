© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Coconino and Mohave counties report first known monkeypox cases

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published August 23, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST
Monkeypox vaccine
Seth Wenig/AP
A nurse administers a monkeypox vaccine at the walk-in clinic at the North Jersey Community Research Initiative in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 16, 2022.

Health officials in Coconino and Mohave counties have confirmed the first local cases of monkeypox. So far, there’ve been about 250 known infections of the contagious disease in Arizona amid a national public health crisis.

Coconino County officials have confirmed two unrelated cases that were recently tested at separate healthcare facilities. In Mohave County, officials say a resident tested positive with a presumptive case and is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All three are recovering in isolation. Health officials say the cases aren’t a cause for alarm and the risk of contracting monkeypox remains low.

The disease is spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact. Symptoms are similar to the flu and can include a rash that lasts up to four weeks. Officials say those who’ve been close with someone who’s been diagnosed or who have symptoms should avoid sexual and other intimate contact.

Limited doses of the monkeypox vaccine are available in Coconino County and health officials are prioritizing those at a higher risk of contracting it.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency in response to growing infections. Nationally, more than 15,000 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed since May.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
