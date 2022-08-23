Coconino and Mohave counties report first known monkeypox cases

Health officials in Coconino and Mohave counties have confirmed the first local cases of monkeypox. So far, there’ve been about 250 known infections of the contagious disease in Arizona amid a national public health crisis.

Coconino County officials have confirmed two unrelated cases that were recently tested at separate healthcare facilities. In Mohave County, officials say a resident tested positive with a presumptive case and is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All three are recovering in isolation. Health officials say the cases aren’t a cause for alarm and the risk of contracting monkeypox remains low.

The disease is spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact. Symptoms are similar to the flu and can include a rash that lasts up to four weeks. Officials say those who’ve been close with someone who’s been diagnosed or who have symptoms should avoid sexual and other intimate contact.

Limited doses of the monkeypox vaccine are available in Coconino County and health officials are prioritizing those at a higher risk of contracting it.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency in response to growing infections. Nationally, more than 15,000 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed since May.