Flagstaff police chief returns to work following administrative leave

Flagstaff police Chief Dan Musselman has returned to work following a two-week administrative leave amid a review of how the department handled a 2019 prostitution investigation.

Two police officers went undercover to massage parlors, took off their pants and allowed themselves to be fondled multiple times as part of an investigation known as “Operation High Country Hydra.” It was approved by police leadership, federal agents and county prosecutors.

Musselman was not at the helm of the department when the investigation occurred.

City officials initially said an outside agency will perform an audit of how the investigation was handled, but Flagstaff City Manager Greg Clifton told the Arizona Daily Sun no one has been hired yet.