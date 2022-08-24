Governor wants high court to toss 3 Arizona initiatives

Gov. Doug Ducey and the Republican leaders of the state House and Senate are urging the state Supreme Court to overrule lower court judges and block three voter initiatives from the ballot.

Monday's filings say that's needed because some paid petition circulators did not file separate affidavits for each initiative they worked on.

Lawyers for the initiative proponents say they only required one affidavit and lower court judges agreed. All three initiatives were challenged by opponents and the Supreme Court is considering appeals.