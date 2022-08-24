© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Sedona taps Foley as new police chief

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 24, 2022 at 6:38 AM MST
Sedona Police Department Chief Stephanie Foley
City of Sedona
The Sedona Police Department has tapped Stephanie Foley as the new chief.

Stephanie Foley has served as the city’s deputy chief for more than a year and has more than 17 years of experience that began as a Sedona police dispatcher in 2005. Foley has worked as a K9 handler for the force as well as a patrol sergeant and patrol lieutenant. She also recently graduated from the FBI National Academy for advanced communications and leadership training and previously graduated from Northern Arizona University.

Foley will take over as chief following the retirement of Charles Husted after he steps down at the beginning of September.

