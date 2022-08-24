Sedona taps Foley as new police chief

The City of Sedona has hired a new police chief.

Stephanie Foley has served as the city’s deputy chief for more than a year and has more than 17 years of experience that began as a Sedona police dispatcher in 2005. Foley has worked as a K9 handler for the force as well as a patrol sergeant and patrol lieutenant. She also recently graduated from the FBI National Academy for advanced communications and leadership training and previously graduated from Northern Arizona University.

Foley will take over as chief following the retirement of Charles Husted after he steps down at the beginning of September.