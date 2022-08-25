Coconino County Teacher of the Year nominations open

The Coconino County School District is currently accepting nominations for the 2023 Teacher of the Year. District officials say it’s a chance to give teachers a voice as the profession faces many challenges, including statewide staffing shortages.

Nominations are now open for the Teacher of the Year, as well as Rookie of the Year and the annual Lifetime Achievement Award for the 2023 school year.

Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget says it’s the perfect time to recognize the educators who regularly go above and beyond.

“The transformative power of an effective teacher is something almost all of us have experienced and understand on a personal level. And a good teacher not only improves a child's test scores in the classrooms but enhances their opportunity to lead their best life possible and give back to the community.”

Nominees must have taught for at least four years to qualify for Teacher of the Year and just one year for Rookie. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes educators, staff and administrators with more than 20 years of service.

This year’s contest comes as Coconino County and other school districts throughout the state face record rates of teacher attrition.

The nomination deadline is Sept. 30. More information about the contest and nomination form can be found at coconino.az.gov/1863/Celebrate.