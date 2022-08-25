© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flash flood washes out part of Interstate 10, main highway between Phoenix and Los Angeles

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 25, 2022 at 2:24 PM MST
Officials say the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix has been damaged by a flash flood.

Heavy rain and flooding Wednesday washed out several lanes on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the California-Arizona state line. The Interstate 10 washout occurred near the community of Desert Center in Riverside County, about 165 miles east of Los Angeles.

The highway's westbound lanes carrying traffic from Arizona to California were initially closed but have since reopened. Highway workers managed to open one eastbound lane Thursday morning.

Forecasters say more rain and flooding are possible.

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsInterstate 10monsoon seasonflash flooding
