© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Mayer's water supply threatened by monsoon flooding

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 25, 2022 at 6:39 AM MST
water.jpeg
Shutterstock
/

Mayer officials fear anticipated storms could damage the town’s water availability.

The banks of Big Bug Creek, which is located near a main water line, have been threatened by recent rains.

The Mayer Water District is working to prevent further damage, but there are concerns that another significant storm could take out the main water line, which would impact water availability to Mayer residents.

Town officials urge residents to prepare for this possibility by creating and storing emergency water supplies. They recommend one gallon per person per day in addition to plenty of water for pets.

Visit mayerwaterdistrict.com for additional information.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsYavapai CountyMayer Arizonaarizona waterwater supplies
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF