Mayer's water supply threatened by monsoon flooding

Mayer officials fear anticipated storms could damage the town’s water availability.

The banks of Big Bug Creek, which is located near a main water line, have been threatened by recent rains.

The Mayer Water District is working to prevent further damage, but there are concerns that another significant storm could take out the main water line, which would impact water availability to Mayer residents.

Town officials urge residents to prepare for this possibility by creating and storing emergency water supplies. They recommend one gallon per person per day in addition to plenty of water for pets.

Visit mayerwaterdistrict.com for additional information.