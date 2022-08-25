Navajo election officials to conduct recount of presidential primary

Election officials on the Navajo Nation will conduct a full recount of the tribe’s presidential primary election held earlier this month. It comes as multiple candidates from the race requested a second look at the vote.

Navajo Election Administration officials say they’re in the planning stages of recounting the nearly 50,000 votes cast in the Aug. 2 primary. The agency will conduct both hand and machine tallies of ballots from all 110 of the tribe’s local chapters.

It comes as four primary candidates who didn’t advance to the general election have raised concerns about transparency and seek details about election procedures, voting machines and ballots.

Fifteen candidates competed in the primary. First-term incumbent Jonathan Nez was among two to advance to the November general election.

Officials say the recount will be completed as soon as possible.