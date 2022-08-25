© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo election officials to conduct recount of presidential primary

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published August 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM MST
Ethel Branch
Felicia Fonseca/AP
/
Former Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch is among four 2022 presidential primary candidates who are voicing concerns about transparency in the election and have requested a recount along with more information about election procedures, voting machines and ballots. Candidates Rosanna Jumbo-Fitch, Emily Ellison and Greg Bigman joined Branch in the request.

Election officials on the Navajo Nation will conduct a full recount of the tribe’s presidential primary election held earlier this month. It comes as multiple candidates from the race requested a second look at the vote.

Navajo Election Administration officials say they’re in the planning stages of recounting the nearly 50,000 votes cast in the Aug. 2 primary. The agency will conduct both hand and machine tallies of ballots from all 110 of the tribe’s local chapters.

It comes as four primary candidates who didn’t advance to the general election have raised concerns about transparency and seek details about election procedures, voting machines and ballots.

Fifteen candidates competed in the primary. First-term incumbent Jonathan Nez was among two to advance to the November general election.

Officials say the recount will be completed as soon as possible.

Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez elections 2022 Election
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
