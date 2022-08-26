Arizona judge now says voter initiative doesn't qualify for ballot; appeal pending

An Arizona judge who ruled that a voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access qualified for the ballot has revised his decision.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish said Friday that the Free and Fair Elections Act did not make the ballot.

The high court had ordered Mikitish late Thursday to show how he concluded the measure had barely enough signatures. Mikitish did that Friday morning, and decided the measure fell more than 1,400 signatures short, not the nearly 2,300 extra he said earlier.

The new decision is being appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court.