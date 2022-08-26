© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff police nab man wanted in connection with Scottsdale kidnapping

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 26, 2022 at 6:37 AM MST
Flagstaff Police Department
Flagstaff law enforcement helped apprehend a man suspected of kidnapping an infant from Scottsdale Thursday.

The Flagstaff Police Department, members of the METRO Narcotics tasks force and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano in the parking lot of the Huntington Walmart.

Scottsdale police said the man kidnapped the 6-month-old from the victim in Scottsdale and the child was in danger. He allegedly drove from Scottsdale to Flagstaff with the infant on his lap and threatened to hurt the child if the victim did not meet him.

Orellano was ultimately arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and endangerment, and the child was returned to the victim unharmed.

