German art group criticizes climate change protest method of people gluing themselves to works of art

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 26, 2022 at 1:59 PM MST
climate change protestors at the Gemaeldegalerie Museum in Dresden, Germany
Letzte Generation via AP
/
In this photo provided by the climate activist group 'Letzte Generation', Last Generation, shows activist glued themselves to the frame of the painting 'Sistine Madonna' by Raffael at the Gemaeldegalerie Museum in Dresden, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

A group that represents cultural organizations in Germany has criticized climate activists for gluing themselves to the frames of famous paintings in museums.

The German Cultural Council accused the activists of endangering important works with their protests of what they see as government inaction to curb global warming.

The German Cultural Council’s chief said Thursday he understands the despair of climate activists but thinks gluing themselves to the frames of famous works of art is “clearly wrong."

The dpa news agency reports that some activists on Thursday glued themselves to the 1504 painting “Rest on the Flight into Egypt” by the Lucas Cranach the Elder at a museum in Berlin.

