KNAU and Arizona News

Lane restrictions planned for I-17 south of Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published August 26, 2022 at 6:48 AM MST
Drivers should expect round-the-clock restrictions on southbound Interstate 17 just south of Flagstaff as crews continue work on a 29-mile pavement upgrade project.

The southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane at three separate locations between Kelly Canyon and Stoneman Lake roads, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Speeds will be reduced to 55 miles per hour. The southbound on and off-ramps at Newman Park Road will also be closed.

ADOT said the restrictions will be in place through October and the entire project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.

