KNAU and Arizona News

1 child dead, 4 injured in Holbrook Indian School crash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 29, 2022 at 7:18 AM MST
A Holbrook Indian School student is dead, and six others injured after a three-car crash on Interstate 40 near Sanders in Apache County Sunday morning.

The Holbrook Indian School bus was transporting 19 staff and students on a field trip to New Mexico.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the bus has slowed down as it neared another crash when a semi-truck rear-ended the bus and the impact pushed it into a van in front of it.

According to DPS, there was a full closure on the eastbound I-40. Traffic was diverted through Holbrook to SR 180 to St. Johns and up SR 191 to I-40. Westbound traffic was open and unaffected.

DPS says the incident remains under investigation.

