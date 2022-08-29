© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Hiker who died on trail in Lake Havasu City identified

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 29, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST
A 31-year-old California man died after becoming lost with a group while hiking on Fri, Aug. 26, 2022 in Sara Park in Lake Havasu City.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 31-year-old California man who died over the weekend in a regional park in Lake Havasu City.

They say Kyle Movius was among four people who became lost while hiking in the 1,100-acre Sara Park.

The group, which also included a 63-year-old woman, 61-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, reportedly became dehydrated and couldn’t reach the trailhead because of heat exhaustion, but Movius left the group in search of help.

Rescue crews located three of the hikers Friday and eventually found the body of Movius the following day off the marked trail system in the desert wilderness.

Officials say they group was from out of town and wasn’t familiar with the dangers of hiking in the heat.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office
KNAU STAFF
