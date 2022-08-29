Hiker who died on trail in Lake Havasu City identified

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 31-year-old California man who died over the weekend in a regional park in Lake Havasu City.

They say Kyle Movius was among four people who became lost while hiking in the 1,100-acre Sara Park.

The group, which also included a 63-year-old woman, 61-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, reportedly became dehydrated and couldn’t reach the trailhead because of heat exhaustion, but Movius left the group in search of help.

Rescue crews located three of the hikers Friday and eventually found the body of Movius the following day off the marked trail system in the desert wilderness.

Officials say they group was from out of town and wasn’t familiar with the dangers of hiking in the heat.