Holbrook Indian School 11th grader killed in highway crash

A 17-year-old student at the Holbrook Indian School was killed Sunday when a semi-truck rear-ended a school shuttle van on Interstate 40.

Kiarra Alma Gordon was on a school field trip to Window Rock along with 22 other students and staff when the incident occurred near Sanders.

Six others were injured in the three-car crash. According to Navajo President Jonathan Nez’s office, the 11th-grader was a volleyball player and enjoyed art, music and cooking.

Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer offered their condolences to Gordon’s family and friends.

Her mother, Fanassa Ashely, said her daughter always put others before herself.

Funeral services for Gordon are pending.

The Navajo Nation Department of Health will offer counseling services for Holbrook Indian School students, staff and teachers this week.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident remains under investigation.