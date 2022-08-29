© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Holbrook Indian School 11th grader killed in highway crash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 29, 2022 at 3:20 PM MST
Kiarra Alma Gordon
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
/
Holbrook Indian School 11th grade student Kiarra Alma Gordon died Sun, Aug. 28, 2022 after a semi-truck rear ended a school shuttle van on Interstate 40 near Sanders.

A 17-year-old student at the Holbrook Indian School was killed Sunday when a semi-truck rear-ended a school shuttle van on Interstate 40.

Kiarra Alma Gordon was on a school field trip to Window Rock along with 22 other students and staff when the incident occurred near Sanders.

Six others were injured in the three-car crash. According to Navajo President Jonathan Nez’s office, the 11th-grader was a volleyball player and enjoyed art, music and cooking.

Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer offered their condolences to Gordon’s family and friends.

Her mother, Fanassa Ashely, said her daughter always put others before herself.

Funeral services for Gordon are pending.

The Navajo Nation Department of Health will offer counseling services for Holbrook Indian School students, staff and teachers this week.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident remains under investigation.

Navajo Nation Arizona Department of Public Safety Interstate 40 Car Crash Local News
KNAU STAFF
