© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 30, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST
Border wall
Arizona Governor's Office
/
Installation of 60 double-stacked shipping containers topped with concertina wire began Fri, Aug. 12 at the U.S.-Mexico border near Yuma. Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order to block a thousand-foot gap in the wall but does not have the explicit permission from the federal government.

A border wall with Mexico isn’t the issue it was during Donald Trump's presidency but plans for more barriers in Yuma serve as a reminder of obstacles that the federal government always faces: difficulty working on tribal lands and private property.

When the Biden administration announced plans to award a contract this fall to plug gaps in the Yuma border wall, Gov. Doug Ducey said he couldn't wait and last week finished installing 130 double-stacked shipping containers.

So far, they've had no discernible impact. Hundreds of migrants have continued walking through tribal lands before dawn each day.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsU.S. Mexico BorderBorder WallArizona Governor Doug Duceybiden administrationimmigration
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press