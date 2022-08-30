© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Mountain Line transit to offer free rides to Coconino County Fair Labor Day weekend

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 30, 2022 at 2:17 PM MST
fair.jpg
Coconino County
/

The Mountain Line transit system in Flagstaff will offer free rides to this weekend’s Coconino County Fair.

In a press release, Mountain Line says it partnered with Coconino County Parks and Recreation to offer free transportation to fairgoers September 2-5, 2022.

The move is aimed at fostering public safety and giving fairgoers a chance to save money on parking fees.

Shuttle details and schedules are online at www.mountainline.az.gov. Fair information is at www.coconinocountyfair.com.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsCoconino CountyMountain Linecoconino county fairpublic transit
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF