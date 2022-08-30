Mountain Line transit to offer free rides to Coconino County Fair Labor Day weekend
The Mountain Line transit system in Flagstaff will offer free rides to this weekend’s Coconino County Fair.
In a press release, Mountain Line says it partnered with Coconino County Parks and Recreation to offer free transportation to fairgoers September 2-5, 2022.
The move is aimed at fostering public safety and giving fairgoers a chance to save money on parking fees.
Shuttle details and schedules are online at www.mountainline.az.gov. Fair information is at www.coconinocountyfair.com.