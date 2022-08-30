Navajo Nation presidential primary recount underway

The full recount of the Navajo Nation’s presidential primary started Monday.

It comes as multiple candidates from the race requested a second look at the vote amid questions about the efficiency and accuracy of voting machines used in the election.

Navajo Election Administration officials said they will conduct both hand and machine tallies of the nearly 50,000 votes from all 110 of the tribe’s local chapters.

Candidates and poll watchers will be allowed to observe the recount from a designated area determined by the election administration at the Division of Diné Education in Window Rock.

According to the Navajo Times, the recount is expected to wrap up by September 2 with results shared soon after. Fifteen candidates competed in the primary.

Incumbent Jonathan Nez and Buu Nygren secured the two spots to advance to the November general election.