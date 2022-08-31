© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Bureau of Reclamation announces $8.5M investment in endangered species recovery efforts in Colorado River Basin

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 31, 2022 at 2:02 PM MST
The Bureau of Reclamation today announced a more than $8 million investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for endangered species recovery and conservation in the Colorado River Basin.

The funding will be used to modify the current water intake system at the Lake Mead State Fish Hatchery. It supplies razorback sucker and bonytail subadult fish to the Lower Colorado River Multispecies Conservation Program.

Due to historically low water levels in the lake, the hatchery has been forced to cease operations and remove native fish.

The grant funding will be used to construct a new water delivery system at the Southern Nevada Water Authority that would draw water from a point in Lake Mead below the expected decline. That will allow the multi-species program to continue.

The Reclamation Commissioner says the investment “will tackle known facility needs and help assure the continued survival of endangered fish species in the Colorado River Basin.”

KNAU STAFF
