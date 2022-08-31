Yavapai County to hold community meeting after deputy fatally hit pedestrian

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office will hold a community meeting tomorrow days after an off-duty deputy struck and killed a 74-year-old woman as she crossed the street Friday.

Officials say YCSO Sgt. Dakota Brinkley was driving home in his work vehicle at the end of the shift when he hit 74-year-old Donna Gordon near Highway 89 and Post Road.

The incident is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A department spokesperson said the area was a known concern as community members have asked for a crosswalk to be put in for “a while.”

Sheriff David Rhodes will discuss the issue during Thursday’s community meeting, which is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Yarnell Community Center.

The department didn’t specify what they plan to address at the meeting.