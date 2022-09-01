Measles cases reported in Maricopa County

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 3 cases of measles in Maricopa County. The highly contagious disease has become less common in the U.S. due to decades of widespread vaccination.

However, health officials say cases are on the rise nationwide and they urge the public to get vaccinated against measles if they haven’t already.

It is most common in infants, children and young adults. About two in every 1,000 cases results in death.

Measles is spread easily through respiratory droplets and can cause brain swelling and permanent brain damage.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there needs to be a 95% threshold for vaccination in order to prevent localized outbreaks.

During the 2021-2022 school year, approximately 90% of Arizona kindergarten students were vaccinated against measles.

