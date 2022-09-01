© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Mohave County authorities ask for public's help in locating missing Golden Valley man

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 1, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST
File image: Gregory Dennen of Golden Valley, Arizona
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the Golden Valley area.

Authorities say 62-year-old Gregory Dennen was last seen at his residence on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 5:30 a.m.

He reportedly left on foot with no water, supplies or personal items. Sheriff officials say Dennen has diminished cognitive function and is not able to return home on his own.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or well being is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or call 911.

KNAU STAFF
