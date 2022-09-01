© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Uncounted ballots found, voting machine concerns persist amid recount of Navajo Nation primary

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published September 1, 2022 at 3:38 PM MST
Navajo primary recount
Rosanna Jumbo-Fitch
/
Election workers in Window Rock, Ariz., conduct a recount of ballots from the Navajo Nation's Central Agency from the tribe's 2022 presidential primary election.

The recount of the Navajo Nation’s presidential primary has revealed three dozen early ballots that weren’t originally counted. It follows concerns by several candidates that the results from the Aug. 2 election could be inaccurate.

Election workers in Window Rock this week found 36 unopened early ballots in the Chilchinbeto Chapter. According to unofficial results from the primary, 321 votes were originally counted there, and the missing ballots represent more than 10% of the chapter’s total. Five more uncounted ballots were reportedly found in a voting machine compartment from a different chapter.

IMG_5194.jpg
Debbie Nez Manuel
/
Boxes and suitcases containing ballots from the Navajo Nation's Northern Agency await a tally in Window Rock, Ariz., during a recount of the tribe's 2022 presidential primary election.

In addition, according to primary candidate Ethel Branch, election officials are using different voting machines for the recount than were used in the original election. Branch says that’s deepened her concern about the process and is insisting staff use the original machines. Branch also worries about ballot security.

The Navajo Election Administration did not comment.

Ten of the 15 presidential primary candidates requested the recount last month after they questioned the accuracy of the results as well as transparency by election officials. The new tally of nearly 50,000 votes in all 110 Navajo chapters is expected to wrap up Friday.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
