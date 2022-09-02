© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Gas prices, highway deaths down; holiday DUI task forces up across Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 2, 2022 at 6:44 AM MST
Gas prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station in Williams, Ariz., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Bill Clark
/
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Gas prices are displayed on a sign at a gas station in Williams, Ariz., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The average price for gas in Arizona fell to $3.99 a gallon Thursday. It’s the first time in months a gallon of gas has been below $4 and down sharply from the record high of $5.38 just two months ago.

Highway deaths in Arizona fell by nearly a third in the first quarter of 2022. That’s according to a new report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The agency says 190 people died on Arizona roads during the first quarter of the year, a 31 percent drop from the 277 killed during the same three-month stretch in 2021.

Arizona’s rates differ from the rest of the county, which saw a sharp increase in traffic fatalities during the same time period.

Experts say the uptick in deaths nationally could be the result of more people returning to the road post-pandemic in addition to higher speeds and more distracted and reckless drivers.

Police departments statewide are increasing holiday DUI patrols this Labor Day Weekend.

DUI task forces will be set up along main interstates, as well as municipal roadways.

Flagstaff, Prescott and Chino Valley are among cities that plan to have increased police presence over the long weekend in order to crack down on impaired driving and accidents.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsgas pricestravellabor day DUI Task Forcetraffic fatality
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF