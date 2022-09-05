© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Tuesday for Grand Canyon, Kingman, Lake Havasu City

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 5, 2022 at 10:46 AM MST
Hot temperatures continue this Labor Day Monday across northern Arizona.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the interior of the Grand Canyon where temperatures are expected to reach up to 115 degrees. Affected areas include Phantom Ranch and Supai.

The warning also includes elevations below 5,000 feet for the Page area including Lake Powell, Glen Canyon and Marble Canyon, as well as the Kingman and Lake Havasu City areas.

Some isolated thunderstorms are also expected across Northern Arizona on both Monday and Tuesday with chances increasing throughout the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service says the heat wave should last through Wednesday when more widespread monsoon activity returns to the region.

