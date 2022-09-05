© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon implements water conservation measures

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 5, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST
Mather Point at Grand Canyon National Park
National Park Service
/
nps.gov
Mather Point at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Officials at the Grand Canyon National Park have implemented mandatory water conservation measures at both the North and South rims.

They went into effect Saturday after a major pipeline break in the inner canyon along the North Kaibab Trail.

Water conservation measures require all park residents and visitors to conserve water usage whenever possible.

Additionally, all concession operations will switch to disposable dishes and utensils, use less water for food prep and serve drinking water at restaurants by request only.

Currently, the water at Mile-and-a-Half and Three-Mile rest house in addition to Cottonwood Campground and Manzanita rest area remains off.

Backcountry hikers should plan to carry all their water or bring methods to treat water.

Visit the park’s website for the most up-to-date information on water availability in the canyon.

Grand Canyon South Rimgrand canyon national parkNational Park Servicewater
KNAU STAFF
