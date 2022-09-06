Arizonans can get the omicron booster as soon as this week

Arizona residents can get the new omicron booster as soon as this week.

The vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer were granted emergency authorization by the FDA last week as the number of new cases increase largely in part to the variant and in anticipation of a possible surge expected in the coming months.

The Arizona Department of Health Services told the Arizona Mirror that the state has already ordered 35,400 doses and some pharmacies are already offering the booster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone get an updated coronavirus vaccine booster this fall with at least a two-month gap between the new booster and previously received vaccines.

An estimated 75% of Arizonans have received at least one dose, while 63% are considered fully vaccinated.