Flagstaff police investigating "suspicious death" of man found on sidewalk

Flagstaff police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found lying on a sidewalk last week with severe facial injuries and head trauma.

A department spokesperson said the man — identified as 35-year-old Donovan Young of Chinle — was found on a sidewalk Thursday near Route 66 and Lockett Road.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Officials say the matter of death is still under investigation, but they called the death “suspicious.”

Anyone with any information should contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928- 774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.