Navajo Tribal Utility Authority gets $50 million for broadband improvements

The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get nearly $51 million to connect more than 27,000 homes to broadband services.

The funds are part of a $105 million grant known as the “Internet for All” initiative to five tribal entities in Arizona.

The grant will fund the 11 new telecommunication towers, 204 miles of new fiber installations and wireless broadband equipment as well as new LTE carriers and new high-speed internet connections to homes on the Navajo Nation.

The grants will fund high-speed infrastructure deployment projects for not only the NTUA but also Hopi Telecommunications Inc., Pascua Yaqui Tribe, San Carlos Apache Tribal Council/Triplet Mountain Communications Inc. and White Mountain Apache Tribe.

The awards come from the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act and the bipartisan Infrastructure Law approved earlier this year.