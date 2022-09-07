© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AG declines to defend Arizona law limiting filming of police

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 7, 2022 at 6:02 AM MST
Phoenix police
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File
/
Phoenix Police stand in front of police headquarters on May 30, 2020, in Phoenix, waiting for protesters marching to protest the death of George Floyd. Arizona's governor has signed into law a measure that makes it illegal to knowingly record video of police officers within 8 feet or closer without an officer's permission, spurring concerns among civil rights activists about transparency and accountability.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced he will not defend a new law that would make it a crime to record in some situations.

The controversial law is scheduled to go into effect on Sept. 24 and would make it illegal to film a video of police officers within 8 feet of “law enforcement” activity.

Anyone who violates the law could face a class-three misdemeanor and up to 30 days in jail.

A spokesperson for the state’s solicitor general wrote that the office is “not the proper party to defend the merits of” the new law in response to a recent lawsuit filed by a coalition of media organizations in opposition of the law.

The legislature will now have to find its own attorneys for the case as a result.

The law was supported by every Republican state legislator and signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey despite warnings that it violated constitutional rights.

