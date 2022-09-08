Family of Sedona woman missing since July continue search, offer reward

The family of a Sedona woman missing since mid-July is now offering a cash reward to help find her. 38-year-old Yolan Miller was last seen on June 19 at a Safeway store where she worked in the floral department.

Her vehicle was found five days later on a Forest Service Road near the Honanki Heritage Site.

Miller’s family says she has autism and other health issues that would likely have prevented her from hiking very far. They say she disappeared a year to the day since her brother died and believe she may have been in a vulnerable state, according to the Sedona Red Rock News.

Extensive searches have been conducted, but investigators have so far found no clues in the case.

Miller’s family is offering a cash reward to the person or persons who help locate her or lead to an arrest in connection with her disappearance.