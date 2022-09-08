Flagstaff mayoral, city council debate set for Thursday

The candidates for the Flagstaff mayor and city council will participate in a town hall debate tonight.

The debate will be moderated by media members from both KAFF News and the Arizona Daily Sun and the questions will come from the public.

Both Flagstaff mayoral candidates have committed to the forum, as well as eight of the nine city council candidates.

The free event is set for 6 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook via KAFF and the Daily Sun.