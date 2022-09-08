© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff mayoral, city council debate set for Thursday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 8, 2022 at 6:56 AM MST
Orpheum Theater
The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff.

The candidates for the Flagstaff mayor and city council will participate in a town hall debate tonight.

The debate will be moderated by media members from both KAFF News and the Arizona Daily Sun and the questions will come from the public.

Both Flagstaff mayoral candidates have committed to the forum, as well as eight of the nine city council candidates.

The free event is set for 6 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook via KAFF and the Daily Sun.

