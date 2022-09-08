© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Interior Department finalizes effort to remove "Sq___" word from Federal use in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 8, 2022 at 2:09 PM MST
Deb Haaland
Courtesy Office of Congresswoman Deb Haaland
/

The Interior Department announced Thursday a final vote on replacement names for hundreds of features across the country that contain a word historically used as a racist, sexist slur, particularly against Indigenous women.

The Board of Geographic Names will rename 650 sites, including 65 in Arizona, that currently use the “Sq__” word.

The final vote reflects a months-long effort by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force.

During a public comment period, the Task Force received more than 1,000 recommendations for name changes. Nearly 70 Tribal governments took part in the process.

Interior Secretary Haaland said of the vote in a press release, she is grateful for the effort. She said it shows why representation and inclusion matter in the U.S.

arizona newsstate and local newsU.S. Department of the InteriorDeb HaalandIndigenous rights
KNAU STAFF
